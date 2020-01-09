Kerala police on high alert after cop killers cross over from Tamil Nadu

Pathanamthitta: The assassins of a police officer in Tamil Nadu have crossed over to Kerala in a Tamil Nadu-registered black car, the police said. All police stations in Kerala have been alerted about the car bearing the number, TN 57 AW 1559.

The Kerala police are on high alert after their Tamil Nadu counterparts said that the armed men had links to a terror outfit. The suspects include Abdul Shameem and Thoufeek from Kanyakumari. They are aged between 25 and 30. The Tamil Nadu police ‘Q’ branch has warned that four more persons have crossed over to Kerala.

Any information on the car or the suspects may be sent to the police via WhatsApp to 9497980953. People with information can also call up the police control room at 0471 2722500 and 9497900999. Director general of police Lokanath Behera has offered a cash price for any leads. The police would keep the identity of informants a secret.

The Tamil Nadu director general of police have reached Thiruvananthapuram to talk to the Kerala police chief about the crime. The gang is suspected to have shot down Kaliyikkavila assistant sub inspector Wilson on Wednesday night.

CCTV visuals suspected to be of the accused who murdered ASI Wilson.

The police in Thiruvananthapuram has interrogated a resident of Poonthura in connection with the incident. He has been found to have involved in a bomb case previously.

Wilson was an SI with the Kaliyikkavilai police station, which falls under the Tamil Nadu limits. Three rounds of shots were fired at the 58-year-old, a native of Marthandam in Tamil Nadu.

Wilson was the only cop on duty at the check-post, which was set up to thwart sand smuggling. Though Wilson was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead. He was set to retire in four months.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said the government will provide a job to a family member of Wilson.