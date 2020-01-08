Nobel laureate Michael Levitt stranded in Kerala houseboat during general strike

Alappuzha: Nobel laureate and renown bio-physicist Michael Levitt was left stranded in a house boat in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Wednesday after strikers stopped the boat during its cruise here.

Several foreign tourists including Levitt was stranded for hours in the house boat. Michael Levitt, a Stanford University professor, won the Nobel prize in Chemistry in 2013 for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems. He shared the prize with Martin Karplus and Arieh Warshel.

The trade unions had earlier informed that Kerala's tourism sector was exempted from Wednesdays general strike. However, this promise was not honoured by the strikers, boat owners complained.

The house boats which started journey from Kumarakom on Tuesday had anchored at the R block at nightfall. The strikers prevented the boats from starting off in the morning.

Reports suggest that boats were stopped at several other places in Alappuzha.

"Tourists have been stranded at the boats from 7am in the morning," Maniyara Boats operator Kens informed.

The three boats which were held back for hours, was let off only by 12:30pm in the afternoon.

Levitt at Kerala University

The towering fig tree in the premises of Thiruvananthapuram's Karyavattom University was planted by Michael Levitt in 2010. During his visit to the campus this time, ten years later, Levitt embraced the huge tree.

Inspired by his speech a decade ago, several PhD scholars had adopted his research topic for their thesis. This time Levitt elaborated on his research work in Protein Science. The function was attended by Higher Education Council Chairman Rajan Gurukkal, Pro VIce Chancellor Ajaykumar, Department Head Dr Achyuth Shankar S Nair, Dr Oommen V Oommen and Dr B Iqbal.

