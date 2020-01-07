24-hour general strike to shut down Kerala tomorrow; Sabarimala pilgrims exempted

Thiruvananthapuram: A 24-hour nation-wide general strike called by a joint front of trade unions to protest against the anti-labour policies of the central government will start at midnight on Tuesday.

All shops and establishments across Kerala would remain closed during the strike which ends at midnight on Wednesday, said union leaders.

However, no shops would be forcibly shut, said CITU general secretary Elamaram Karim and INTUC Kerala state president R Chandrasekharan, who head the joint committee of trade unions which issued the strike call.

Sabarimala pilgrims also have been exempted from the strike, they added.

For Kerala, this would be the second shutdown within a month. The state was paralysed, as usual, in a dawn-to-dusk hartal held on December 17. It was called to protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the police action on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. A group of 30 Islamic and political outfits had called this hartal from which major political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress and IUML had kept away.

The CPI on Monday appealed to people to support the January 8 all-India strike and 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' called by trade unions and farmers' organisations, respectively, against the "anti-people" economic policies of the BJP-led NDA government.

CPI general secretary D Raja said the strike and the bandh had been called to draw attention of the people and the government to the bad state of the economy and the agrarian crisis in the country.

Exams postponed

In view of the general strike, the Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi and Kannur universities have postponed all examinations scheduled for Wednesday.

Calicut and Kalady Universities have not scheduled any examinations on Wednesday.

Fewer hartals

Last year, Kerala managed to lower the number of hartals considerably. The number of hartals observed in Kerala came down drastically from 120 in 2017 to a mere 13 in 2019.

The state has the dubious honour of holding the maximum number of hartals in the country. However, effective intervention of the High Court and the state government to curb the menace has yielded excellent results.