Will plastic ban in Kerala remain on paper?

Thiruvananthapuram: The ban on single-use plastic has come into effect in Kerala from New Year, but it has to be seen how it takes effect on the ground as no clear guidelines have been issued on execution. The government has not reportedly taken any steps to enforce the ban. Though a list of banned items and articles on which the ban has been revoked has been issued both public and merchants are yet to figure out the nitty-gritties.

Though the government had instructed the Beverages Corporation, Kerafed, Milma, and Water Authority among others to take back plastic bottles and covers, arrangements in this regard have not been completed. There is also little clarity on processing the plastic collected by local bodies via the Haritha Karma Sena.

Adding to the confusion, sources in the sate environment department said that only drinking water bottles of less than 500 millilitres have been banned as of now. Authorities also said that the plastic covers used to store grains have not been banned.

As detailed instructions are awaited, the High Court has ordered that no prosecution action should be taken till January 15 over holding plastic items banned by the government.



The government had issued notification in November on the plastic ban. Then certain amendments were made and the government issued a new notification on December 17.

But the government reportedly did not make bring out any guidelines or take steps to alleviate the concerns of merchants. Nor did it give any special instructions to the departments on steps to implement the ban, including inspections.

No plastic in tourism zones

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that 225 tourism facilities, including hotels, resorts, houseboats and homestays, would exclude 19 plastic items.

The items to be excluded are carry bags, trays, disposable glasses, bottles, straws, plates, plastic cups, thermocol, plastic sheets, spoons, juice packs, PVC flex products and plastic containers. With this initiative of the Responsible Tourism Mission, nine tourism centres could be given green certification by 2021. It is expected 3,000 rooms would become free of plastic with this project.

Kumarakom in Kottayam would be soon declared as the first complete plastic-free tourism centre in the state.

No action on non-woven bags: High Court

The Kerala High Court has said that no action should be taken against people for possessing non-woven bags despite the plastic ban. However, such products should not be manufactured or sold. High Court Justice C S Dias made the observations while considering a plea by Malayali Non-woven Bag Manufacturers, seeking to remove non-woven bags from the list of banned items.

The petitioners contented that their product was not plastic and that these can be recycled. They further pointed out that they had made huge investments and subsidy loans were sanctioned for starting small business. It was also pointed out that the state government cannot implement a ban in a sector that comes under the Union List. The petitioners also sought more time.

However, the government contented that the product contained plastic and it would not disintegrate in soil. Neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu, have successfully implemented plastic ban.

The Advocate General also said that the state government had the authority to implement the ban as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules.

The case was postponed to be considered along with similar petitions.

