E-payment must for KSEB's bimonthly bills amounting Rs 3,000 or more

Kollam: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has made online payment mandatory for all domestic consumers, who get an electricity bill of Rs 3,000 or more in two months. It would come into effect from January 1.

This is part of the move to encourage digital transactions and also cut down on employees. For domestic consumers with a monthly power consumption amounting to Rs 1,500 or more, the bill for two months would come up to more than Rs 3,000. The digital payment has been made mandatory only for such consumers.

From last year (2018), digital payment was made mandatory for domestic consumers with a monthly power consumption of Rs 2,000.

All KSEB section offices to be equipped with POS machines to use debit cards and credit cards

However, the bill amount can be remitted at the counter till March, albeit some conditions. It was also decided to merge two shifts at the manned KSEB payment counter into one at those sections with monthly transactions less than Rs 6,000.

How to make online payment

* To make your bill payments online, visit the website https://wss.kseb.in/selfservices/ or download the KSEB mobile app. Use the quick-pay system to pay the bill without first registering.

* Direct net banking from accounts held with SBI, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, CSB, and South Indian Bank.

* Debit card can be used to make payments less than Rs 2,000

* Bill can also be paid using digital wallet platforms like Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay and PhonePe.