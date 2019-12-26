CAA protests: After German's deportation, 74-year-old Norwegian woman faces grilling in Kochi

A Norwegian national, who participated in the anti-Citizenship Act protests in Kochi on December 23, has been summoned to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kochi.

The FRRO officials are currently questioning Janne-Mette Johansson, 74, who is in Kochi on a tourist visa.

The FRRO, which functions under centre's Ministry of Home Affairs, regulates the registration, movement and stay of foreign nationals in India.

Foreigners Regional Registration Officer in Kochi Anoop Krishnan, IPS, told Onmanorama that his team is checking whether Johansson was involved in the protest seriously.

"We will inquire whether she took part in the protest seriously. Prima facie, it appears that she participated in the event casually," Anoop said.

Johansson is being questioned a few days after Jakob Lindenthal, German student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chennai, was sent back for participating in the protests against Citizenship Act.

India's visa rules prohibit foreign nationals from participating in protests.

Thousands of people had gathered in Kochi for the march – titled as People's Long March - held on Monday.

Anoop said his department is not planning an immediate action (read deportation) against Johansson. "We can take action only after getting reports from the local police. The formalities will take a couple of days," he said.

Facebook post

FRRO officials began the inquiry after they noticed Johansson's Facebook post on December 23, where she described her 'long march' experience.

Johansson, however, refrained from making explicit political statements. She just described that the march started from Gandhi circle and ended at Vasco da Gama Square in Kochi. “...protesters were singing and chanting with their fists up," she wrote.

She noted that refreshments were served at the march and appreciated the organisers and police. "During these 12km, there were two places we got water with salt and sugar. We also had orange juice." (sic)

Anoop said Johansson's case should not be compared with that of Lindenthal. "Please don't compare this with the incident in Chennai," he said.

Johansson apparently told the officials that she participated in the protest march after obtaining permission from the Fort Kochi police station.

“She had told FRRO personnel that she got permission from the local police officials,” said the manager of the hotel, where Johansson stayed.

Onmanorama is trying to contact Johansson. This story will be updated when we get her reactions.