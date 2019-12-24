Explosion time set for Maradu flats: Holy Faith to be razed at 11am on Jan 11

Kochi: It is official now. At the stroke of 11am on the clock on January 11, the 18-storey Holy Faith H2O apartment complex in Maradu municipality will be brought down to earth by controlled explosion.

Thirty minutes later, 18-storey Alpha Serene apartment - which lies opposite to Holyfaith - will be razed to the ground.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the companies entrusted with the explosion.

The remaining two flats will be demolished on January 12.

Jain Coral Cove, the 16-storey flat on the banks of Nittoor Canal, will be razed at 11am, while the 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which lies on the banks of Champakkara canal, will be demolished at 11.30am.