Anti-CAA hartal in Kerala: Over 100 people taken into preventive custody

Thiruvananthapuram: Incidents of stone throwing on state-run KSRTC buses have been reported from various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by a Joint Action Council against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and police action on students of Jamia university in Delhi, began on Tuesday.

A group of 30 Islamic and political outfits have called the hartal from which major political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress and IUML are keeping away.

KSRTC, private buses, four wheelers and autorickshaws were seen plying in the state capital, while in north Kerala, especially Kannur and Kozhikode, roads wore a deserted look in the early hours of the stir.

Stone throwing incidents on KSRTC buses have been reported from Peroorkada in the capital city, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Aluva in Kochi.

Demonstrations were also taken out by the hartal supporters in many places.

Stones were pelted at a State Express Transport Corporation (Tamil Nadu) bus in Walayar.

In Palakkad, around 120 people have been either arrested or taken into preventive custody till 9am, SP Siva Vikram told PTI.

"Around 50-70 people have been taken into preventive custody so far and the remaining were arrested," he said.

A state owned bus coming from Velankanni in Tamil Nadu was stoned at Walayar at around 3am, he said.

Stones were hurled at a bus at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram and buses were stopped at Palode.

In Kannur, the activists took out a procession on the National Highway and were arrested and removed by police.

Two women activists, who squatted on the road in Kannur shouted "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Down with CAA", as police removed them.

Referring to police action on Jamia students, they said "those are our children. You should also support us".

Police chased away pro hartal activists in Palakkad as they forcibly tried to close down shops and prevented vehicles from plying.

Most of the private buses stayed off roads in Kochi.

In Aluva in Kochi, several vehicles were blocked and stones hurled at buses.

A KSRTC bus on its way to Munnar from Thiruvananthapuram was stoned at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam.

Though the police had issued a notice, terming the hartal illegal, the protesters refused to back down.

State DGP Loknath Behara has made it clear that the hartal was illegal as no prior permission had been taken for its conduct which was necessary as per a High Court direction.

The high court has specifically given a direction that the notice for hartal should be given at least seven days before in order to avoid difficulties to the public.

They have not done that.

Action will be taken against the organisers if they forcibly shutdown shops and cause inconvenience to the public, he said.

The deserted Vyttila Mobility Hub, Kochi.

The district and state leaders of the outfits would be held responsible in case of any damage. Legal action would be initiated against them, the police said.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would conduct services. Authorities said they would seek the help of police, if needed. Employees would not be given leave unless for medical reasons.

No change in exams

The Kannur, Calicut, Mahatma Gandhi, CUSAT, Agricultural-Veterinary, Technical and Central universities have said that there would not be any change in the exams.

Only in Kerala University, PhD course work (Paper 1, Research Methodology) and third semester MSC (CSS) exams have been postponed. No changes in other exams of the university.

The General Education Department has said that there would not be any change in the school exams.

The shutdown has been called by small political parties, which do not have any representation in the Kerala Assembly. Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera said that the hartal was illegal and that action would be taken against the agitators.

Major political parties, social outfits stay away

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Council exhorted the people to cooperate with the hartal by boycotting travel and downing shutters of shops.

Leader of one of the protesting outfits, Porattam, M N Ravunni said in Palakkad that the provision of giving a prior notice of seven days cannot be followed.

Several prominent social outfits and political parties have said that they would not back the hartal.

General secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty too said that Tuesday's hartal was needless.