Shrikumar Menon arrested, freed on bail in complaint filed by Manju Warrier

Thrissur: Malayalam director Shrikumar Menon was arrested and later freed on bail by police on Thursday here after questioning in the complaint against him filed by actress Manju Warrier.

Manju Warrier had submitted a complaint with Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra last month alleging that Shrikumar Menon was trying to defame her. She had also submitted digital evidence in support of her accusations.

According to police, Shrikumar Menon, whose arrest was recorded on Thursday night, was given bail on surety of two personal guarantors.

The director said that he was interpreted wrongly and that what all he did was with good intentions. "I will open up, once I feel like it. Whatever I did out of goodwill to protect, later turned out as trespassing the freedom," he said after being let out by the court.

Shrikumar Menon has directed Manju Warrier in Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan as well as in several ad films.

Earlier, when Manju had came out in public against him, Shrikumar Menon had responded in his Facebook post stating how he had been instrumental in the actress' success in the Malayalam film industry.