Class 12 girl student translates Rahul Gandhi's speech to Malayalam, wins many hearts

Karuvarakkundu, Malappuram: A Class 12 student won the hearts of her class-mates, teachers and the public after she effortlessly translated Rahul Gandhi's speech from English to Malayalam during a school function on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi reached Karuvarakkundu, a village in his Wayanad Parliamentary constituency, on Thursday to inaugurate the newly-built science block of the Government Higher Secondary School.

Hundreds of people were gathered at the school to catch a glimpse of Rahul.

Before beginning his speech, Rahul Gandhi posed a question to the audience: “Can anyone translate my speech?”

The question created a flutter, but Safa Fabin, a Class 12 science student, took up it as a challenge and immediately walked up to the stage, much to the surprise of Rahul.

“Safa effortlessly translated Rahul Gandhi's speech. She used appropriate words quickly. She stunned us all,” Vinod Karuvarakkundu, who teaches mathematics at the school, told Onmanorama. “We are proud of Safa,” he said.



After completing the speech, Rahul congratulated Safa and presented her chocolates. Photo: Sameer A Hameed

Vinod said her spontaneity was evident when she translated his advice that 'science students should continuously ask questions. There is no foolish question or wrong question.' “She even used local slang to make her translation appealing,” he said.

Safa is the daughter of a Madrassa teacher Odala Kunhi Muhammed.

The science building was constructed utilising MLA A P Anil Kumar's local development fund.

Congress leader K C Venugopal was also present at the function.

Rahul Gandhi, who reached Kozhikode on Wednesday evening, will tour his constituency till Saturday.

On Friday, he will visit the family of Shehala Sherin, the child who died of a snakebite, at Sulthan Bathery and visit the Sarvajana Higher Secondary School where she studied.