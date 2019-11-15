Kerala govt not to help women reach Sabarimala, gets legal advice

New Delhi: Days ahead of the commencement of the pilgrim season in Sabarimala, the Kerala government has decided not to aid attempts by women to reach the hill temple of Lord Ayyappa as was done during last year soon after the historic verdict of the Supreme Court. The LDF government has decided to be cautious now in the aftermath of Thursday's apex court decision on the pleas challenging its 2018 verdict. Moreover, it has received legal advice to refrain from encouraging women to proceed to the famed temple located deep in the forests of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

Supreme Court advocate Jaydeep Gupta advised the Kerala government that it is prudent not to allow women to visit Sabarimala Temple.

The SC decision is unclear and therefore it is better to follow the existing traditions at the temple, the advocate advised.

Following the advisory, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the Kerala government's stand is not to encourage women's attempts to visit the Sabaramila temple this season which is set to begin on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said more clarity on the Supreme Court's latest verdict was required before articulating the state's stand on the issue.

On Thursday, the SC kept the final decision on the review and writ petitions on Sabarimala in abeyance till a seven-judge bench delivers verdict on the role of courts on significant matters involving religion.

The court was considering a clutch of review pleas against its 2018 verdict that overrode the age-old taboo on the entry of women in the menstruatin-age category into Lord Ayyappa's shrine.