Trains via Shoranur to be regulated from Nov 16

Thiruvananthapuram: Railways have announced partial cancellation and regulation of train services from November 16 to enforce line block to facilitate rail renewal works at the Shoranur yard.

On Saturday (Nov 16), Ernakulam–Kannur Express (16305), Kannur–Alappuzha Executive Express (16308), Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express (17230) and Lokmanya Tilak-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express (16345) will be regulated suitably en route and reach Kannur late by 30 minutes.

Partial Cancellation

Kozhikode-Thrisur Passenger (56664) and Thrissur-Kozhikkode Passenger (56663) will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Thrissur on November 20.

Rescheduling

On November 20, Ernakulam-Kannur Express (16305), scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 6.45am, will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam late by 1 hour and 30 minutes. Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express (16308), scheduled to leave Kannur at 5am, will be rescheduled to leave Kannur 2 hours late.

Regulation

Nagercoil-Mangaluru Express (16606) will be regulated on November 20 suitably en route and reach Mangaluru late by 1 hour. Lokmanya Tilak-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express (61345) and Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express (17230) will be regulated suitably for 30 minutes en route.

Sabarimala special trains from Dec 6

The South Central Railways (SCR) will run 81 Sabarimala special trains, many of which will run between Secunderabad and Kollam from December 6 to January 18. The special trains have been introduced in order to clear extra rush of passengers and pilgrims heading towards the temple town.

According to a press release issued by SCR, Hyderabad-Kollam (07133) train will depart from Secunderabad at 2.40pm on January 16 and arrive Kollam at 11.55pm the next day. Hyderabad-Kollam (07109) will depart from Secunderabad at 3.55pm on December 11, 15, 19 and January 3, 6, 10 and 13 and arrive Kollam at 11.55pm the next day.

Other services:

Nizmabad-Kollam (07613) on Dec 6, 13, 22

Kollam-Hyderabad (07110) on Dec 5, 8, 12 and Jan 15

Hyderavad-Kollam (07141) on Jan 2, 5, 8, 9, 12 and 14

Kollam-Hyderabad (07142) on Jan 4, 7, 10, 11, 14 and 16

Kollam-Hyderabad (07134) on Jan 18

Karimnagar-Kollam (07113) on Dec 29

Sirpur-Kaghaznagar-Kollam (07111) on Dec 23

Kakinada Town-Kollam (07211) on Dec 13, 17, 19, 22, 24, 25, 29, Jan 2, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12 and 15

Kollam-Kakinada Town (07212) on Dec 14, 18, 20, 23, 25, 26, 30, Jan 3, 5, 6, 9, 12, 13 and 16

Machilipatnam-Kollam (07221) on Dec 20

Kollam-Machilipatnam (07222) on Dec 21

Narsapur-Kollam (07217) on Dec 31

Kollam-Narsapur (07218) on Jan 1

Vijayawada-Kollam (07219) on Dec 8

Kollam-Vijayawada (07220) on Dec 9

Aurangabad-Kollam (07505) on Dec 7

Akola-Kollam (07507) on Dec 16

Adilabad-Kollam (07509) on Dec 28

Kollam-Tirupati (07506) Dec 9, 16 and 30