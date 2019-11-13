Kerala CM to raise IIT-Madras student's death with TN counterpart

Thiruvanathapuram/Kollam: Top authorities have been urged to conduct a probe into the reported suicide of a brilliant Malayali student at a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, last week.

The family of the 18-year-old student on Tuesday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a fair police probe into the circumstances leading to her death.

Fathima Latheef, pursuing her first-year undergraduation course in the Humanities stream, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan, police in Chennai had said.

Fathima's father Abdul Latheef, who has been working in Saudi Arabia for the past 25 years, met Vijayan at the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram.

The family was assured by the CM that the matter would be taken up with his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edapaddi Palaniswami as a state issue, Latheef later told reporters at Kollam.

Memoranda have been sent to the Prime Minister, Union HRD Minister, Tamil Nadu chief minister, DGP and the National Human Rights Commission seeking a proper and fair probe, Latheef said.

Her mobile phone had not been returned to the family, he said and alleged that the Tamil Nadu police was trying to torpedo the case.

Fathima was a brilliant student and a topper in her class, he said and rubbished reports that she had taken the extreme step concerned about her academic performance.

The eldest of his three daughters, Fathima's suicide has shocked the family.

Latheef said his daughter had acquired first rank in the All-India IIT entrance examination and got admission in Chennai in July this year. She had visited her home at Kollam on October 1 and had returned on October 8.

When her mother tried to contact her on November 8, she spoke to her and said she would switch off the phone as she was preparing for her first-semester examinations which were approaching. That was the last conversation Fathima had with her mother, Latheef said.

On Saturday, when her mother tried to contact her, the phone continued to be switched off following which she contacted Fathima's friend and asked her to check. Later, she was informed by the hostel warden that Fathima had committed suicide, Latheef said.

In a brief statement on Saturday, IIT Madras had expressed deep grief and sadness over the student's death. "IIT Madras faculty, staff and students extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends and other near and dear ones of the deceased student. This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family. May her soul rest in peace," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)