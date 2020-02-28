KKK movie review: Dulquer-starrer packs romance, robbery & revenge

Dulquer Salmaan's latest Tamil film 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' is a complete entertainer.

High on romance, the movie is also centred around a robbery. Though there have been several heist movies in the past, this film has thrown in some interesting elements to the hi-tech robbery.

Another attractive factor about 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' is that it is Dulquer's 25th film. Debutant Desingh Periyasamy has written and directed the film, while Anto Joseph Film Company and Viacom have jointly produced the movie.

Ritu Varma is the heroine. Popular director Gautham Vasudev Menon also plays a major role in the film that travels to Chennai, Goa and Delhi as the plot develops.

Plot

Siddharth and Kallis are close friends, who stay together in Chennai. They are from broken families. They take up odd freelance IT jobs to earn a living. With dreams of leading a luxurious life, they also get involved in small-scale tech frauds.

All that changes when two girls, who also happen to be friends, enter their lives. Struck by cupid's arrow, the duo decide to start afresh with their earnings. But a twist right before the interval dismantles all their plans. The plot thickens as the movie follows a hi-tech robbery, the ensuing police probe and the revenge.

Acting

Dulquer is brilliant in his role as the hi-tech fraudster. Rakshan also manages to score well as Siddharth's best buddy. Actress Ritu Varma and Niranjani too put up good performances. Gautam Menon is just perfect as the cop. However, the importance given to the cop's role in the first half of the movie is missing in the later segment.

What works

Bulk of the credit for the movie’s success has to go to writer-director Desingh Periyasamy. Even though a debutant, it is obvious that Desingh Periyasamy has done enough homework before venturing out to make a movie. He is also able to portray the hi-tech robbery methods in a convincing manner. The ‘twists’ keep the audience invested in the plot and pace of the movie too never slackens.

The cinematography and background music also help in keeping the upbeat feel throughout the movie.

Tailpiece: After the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam hit the screens, 'Drishyam-model' murders were reported from the state. Hope that none tries to imitate the heist scenes portrayed in this movie.