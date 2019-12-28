My Santa is a feel good entertainer that draws families

My Santa starring Dileep in the lead role is a small movie that excites the children and the family audiences during the Christmas – New Year holiday season. Anusree plays the female lead in this movie directed by Sugeeth. Child artist Baby Manaswi essays a significant character in My Santa. Besides them, Baby Devananda, Sai Kumar, Sidhique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunny Wayne, Indrans, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Manju Pathrose too play pivotal roles.

The interesting cameos by actors Shine Tom Chacko, Anaswara Rajan and Aju Varghese add strength to the plot. My Santa is jointly produced by Nishad Koya, Sajith, Ajessh OK and Saritha Sugeeth for the banner of Wall Poster Entertainments. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Jemin Cyriac. The camera is cranked by Faisal Ali. Veteran musician Vidyasagar has composed the songs written by Santhosh Varma and Nishad Ahmad.

Plot

Six year old Isa is an orphan who has lost her parents in a car accident. She lives with her grandfather. A pet cat named Eliyamma is her best friend. She writes letters to God in which she expresses her wishes and dreams. Santa Claus is someone who has caught her imagination from the fairy tales that her grandfather had told her. She believes that Santa Clause, who flies in a reindeer pulled sleigh, would come to her one day to fulfill all her wishes.

This year, Santa Claus visits her and spends an entire night with her, befriending little Isa and fulfilling her wishes. The movie amazingly portrays the events that follow. My Santa which entertains the audience by dwelling on the fictional realm suddenly shifts to realism towards the climax, through an array of well crafted scenes. The movie ends on a positive note as a beautiful tale of selfless love between two children. The first half of the movie deals with the life of the chirpy Isa, her little mischief at school and her loving neighbors. It is in the second half that Santa enters her life. The children would definitely love this Santa who spends the Christmas night with her to fulfill her wishes.

Performance

Two kids are the central characters in this movie. The incredible performance of Baby Manswi is what drives the movie forward. Her beautiful mannerisms and expressions will surely excite the adult audience as much as it entertains the children. Baby Devananda, who plays Isa’s friend Anna, brings tears to the eyes of the audience through her mature performance. Dileep has managed to maintain the unique acting style and body language, for most part of the film. The incredible actor in Dileep easily pulls off the emotional sequence in the climax that changes the track of the plot. Dharmajan has done an excellent job by effortlessly handling humor. Sai Kumar, Sishique and Sunny Wayne too have done their parts amazingly. Aju Varghese’s cameo appearance in the climax of the movie generates applauses in the theater.

Technicalities

The screenplay which perfectly blends reality and fiction is the real hero of the movie. The well written plot takes the audience to an amazing world of fantasy and genuine emotions. The cinematography and the CGI deserve credit for creating a fantasy world of incredible sights. The impeccable natural beauty and mists of Ooty are perfectly captured in the frames. The songs are catchy and enjoyable. The two and half hour long movie, however, is a tad bit longer for a fantasy film. It would have been more enjoyable had the makers trimmed it down a bit.

Verdict

With ample doses of humor and emotions, My Santa is a feel good entertainer that would excite the young audience and draw families to the theaters this holiday season.