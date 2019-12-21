Driving License movie review: An interesting ride from Prithvi-Suraj

Driving License starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles is sure to excite both the family audience and the hardcore fans of both the actors. The movie amazingly portrays the interesting events that happen in the lives of a matinee idol and one of his fans, who is also a motor vehicle inspector.

The film directed by Jean Paul Lal has a solid screenplay from Sachi. Jointly produced by Prithviraj and Listin Stephen, Driving License is an engaging movie that also lays bare the world of cinema. Prithviraj plays the role of the super star while Suraj Venjaramoodu shines as the motor vehicle inspector. Miya George and Deepti Sathi play the female leads. Nandu, Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Major Ravi, Sivaji Guruvayur, Lalu Alex and Arun too essay pivotal roles. The cameo appearance of Salim Kumar adds an interesting twist to the plot.

Plot

Super star Hareendran, played by Prithviraj, is crazy about driving as much as he loves acting. Meanwhile, motor vehicle inspector Kuruvila is a diehard fan of Hareendran. The actor realizes that he has lost his driving license only when he looks for it to secure permission to film the climax of one of his movies. Hareendran approaches Kuruvila in the hope that the latter could help him get a new license effortlessly. However, what follow is an unexpected chain of events that pit the two men against each other. Hareendran, who was Kuruvila’s most admired actor, soon becomes his biggest enemy. The movie seamlessly portrays the tension, struggle and the cold war between the two lead characters. The rivalries between super stars in the movie industry, the fan fights and how the media tries to blow everything out of proportion and its political implications are all interesting factors that add pace and structure to the plot.

Acting

Prithiviraj looks perfect as the stylish Hareendran and easily slips into the character of a super star. However, the character goes through some difficult times in his family life. Prithviraj does an amazing job as he perfectly portrays Hareendrans’s helplessness and exasperation as he has to ignore his personal life for the sake of his career.

Hareendran’s love for vehicles, his occasional outbursts and certain mannerisms often remind of Prithviraj himself. Suraj shines as the motor vehicle inspector. The actor has delivered a power packed performance that the audience wonders who is actually the protagonist and the villain. Suresh Krishna and Saiju Kurup effortlessly create some good laughs in the theaters. Miya’s character too is interesting that has comic shades.

Technicality

The plot, which gains incredible momentum from a small thread, is actually the hero of the movie. The screenwriter and the director have been able to present it amazingly without making the audience bored. The first half is thrilling and instantly grabs the audience’s attention. Though the second half has some cinematic scenes, the writer and the director are able to justify it. Some of the slow moving shots are sure to capture the attention and appreciation of the audiences. The camera is cranked by Alex J Pulikkal. The ‘fan song’ from the movie has already found a place in the hit chart. The lyrics are by Santhosh Varma and the music is composed by Yakson Gary Pereire and Neha Nair.

Verdict

There are lots of interesting and equally funny scenes that would remind anyone of their ‘ordeal’ to get their driving license. Those who carelessly handle their driving license may check whether they still have them, after watching this movie. Driving License becomes a success as it makes many remember their own driving licenses that may be in bad shapes, squished inside their wallets.