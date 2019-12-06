Chola movie review: Life amid wild cries

Mist-clad hills, bushes, streams, whistling cicadas, wilderness, and three desperate humans and their short visit to the city bustle forms backdrop of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's film 'Chola'. The narration of a lore with a lamp and nothing else in the frame promises a lot at the outset. The drama that opens into the chill of the wee hours sets you ready for a breathtaking course ahead.

Janu (Nimisha Sajayan), a grown-up school girl sets out in the early morning with her school bag. Her friend, played by Akhil Vishwanath, has been waiting for her on the way with a jeep brought by his master, Asaan (Joju George).

The trio's journey is closely followed in the narrative as they end up in a mess.

By intricately shaping the characters and the situations they are placed in, Sanal Kumar magnifies the uniqueness of individuals and the complexities they are mired in.

Nimisha has perfected her character in every single moment. Her gait, gaze, voice or even the silence speaks of none but Janu. Joju, meanwhile, is in his usual self and assumes a towering profile to provide the intense turbulence on which the movie swivels.

Akhil too meticulously establishes the character of a delicate lover boy.

However, the narrative slips towards the end as it loses grip on the course to find a perfect finish. Also, the wails, as though out of punishments to unpardonable mistakes, get louder.

The sound of the forest, the thundering waterfalls and the glorious greenery, are absorbed thoroughly in the film.

The movie is a watchable creative piece for its captivating artistry.