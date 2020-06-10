'Why is this man so perfect for me?' This is what Meghna said about Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who made his debut in the Kannada film industry, got married to his long-time girlfriend and actress Meghana Raj in May 2018. The duo dated for about 10 years and the initial years of friendship had paved way for marriage.

The couple loved spending time with each other and, often posted adorable pictures on Instagram. The duo were also quite vocal about their love for each other.

In one such Instagram post, Meghna sharing a pic of them together, she revealed that Chiranjeevi Sarja was too perfect for her.

“Sometimes i wonder why? Why is this man so perfect... so perfect for me? And den de answer dawns... the imperfect jigsaw’s perfect fit!,” she wrote.

Post their official wedding ceremony, addressing the media, Meghna had said, "We have been friends for so long. And we have just got married. The feeling is very surreal."

Both Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja come from prominent movie families. Chiranjeevi is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, who also attended the wedding. His brother is actor Dhruva Sarja. Chiranjeevi and Dhruv are grandsons of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. Meanwhile, Meghana is the daughter to actor couple Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai.

On Monday, as part of actor's last rites, Meghna was seen praying at Chiranjeevi's burial place.

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday in a Bengaluru hospital following a fatal cardiac arrest at the age of 39.