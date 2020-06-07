Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj were eagerly awaiting an addition to their family when tragedy struck

The families of Chiranjeevi Sarja, the young Kannada star who collapsed to his death earlier on Sunday, and his wife and bilingual actress Meghna Raj are in a deep shock.

Meghana is pregnant and in the second trimester and the couple were eagerly preparing to welcome their first child when the untimely demise happened.

Meghana married Sarja on May 29, 2018.

Chiranjeevi Sarja,39, passed away on Sunday at Sagar Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest.

The star collapsed while speaking to his father on phone around 1.10 pm. He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital, but died soon. The Kannada star acted in 22 movies.

The last rites will be held on Monday.

Meghna Raj, who is based in Bengaluru, made her acting debut in Telugu film 'Bendu Apparao R.M.P'. Her first film in Malayalam was the Vinayan flick 'Yakshiyum Njanum'. She has appeared in lead roles in several Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films.

Meghna shot to prominence in Malayalam film industry following the blockbuster film 'Beautiful' starring Jayasoorya and Anoop Menon. Her last film in Malayalam was Narain-starrer 'Hallelooya' released in 2015.