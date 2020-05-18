Prithviraj to return to Kerala soon, Aadujeevitham team wrap up Jordan schedule

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his Aadujeevitham team are set to head back to Kerala. The actor and the movie crew revealed that the Jordan schedule has been wrapped up. Post then, the actor and his team returned to a hotel in Jordan and many pics and videos of the actor has surfaced online.

Sources close to the movie crew said that they are waiting for an approval from the civil aviation ministry and they will fly back as soon as possible.

Prithvi and his team has been stuck in Wadi Rum in Jordan for the past two months. The 50 member team went to Jordan for the film's shoot and got stuck when the lockdown was announced to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Prithviraj, who plays the central character Najeeb Mohammed, has shed around 30 kilos for the perfection of his character in the movie. And going by the pics, Prithviraj seems to be perfect with the character.

Aadujeevitham will mark the comeback of AR Rahman, the Academy award-winning musician to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 2 decades. As per the reports, the legendary musician has already composed three singles for the movie.

Amala Paul appears as the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran. KU Mohanan, the veteran cinematographer, is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project while Academy award-winner Rasool Pookutty handles the sound design. Aadujeevitham is produced by KGA Films.