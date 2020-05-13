Who is Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj?

Rana Daggubati surprised everyone on Tuesday by announcing his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. He took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of him with his ladylove. "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj", wrote.

She also shared the same photo and wrote, "Big yes #miheekabajaj #ranadaggubati".

In an interview with Bombay Times, Rana's father and producer Suresh Babu opened up about his son's engagement.

He stated to the daily, "During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them. It’s too soon to talk about other details about the wedding. We will reveal everything at the appropriate time."

Miheeka Bajaj belongs to a business family of Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She has done her Masters degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University. Miheeka is the founder of an interior design label and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.

A post about Rana’s fiancee on Dew Drop Design Studio’s Instagram timeline reads, “Our founder Miheeka Bajaj has an avid passion for everything vintage, and has the magical ability to weave her client’s dreams into reality! In her free time, she’ll be found playing with her puppy Peaches, reading a book in her garden, whipping up her favorite dark chocolate ice-cream, or exploring the streets of her local cities drawing inspiration to curate unique events.”

Meanwhile, Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj is the director and creative head of a jewellery brand.

Interestingly, Miheeka seems to have a close connection with B-town as well. Her brother Samarth Bajaj is married to fashion designer Kunal Rawal’s sister Sasha Rawal Bajaj.

She is close to Sonam Kapoor’s family and is followed by them on Instagram too. Miheeka and her family were part of Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s wedding functions.