From Mohanlal to Prithviraj: When Mollywood celebs shared fondest memories of mothers

malayalam-movie-celebs-mothers-day
While most celebs are often occupied with their works, they barely get time to spend with their families. But this year seemed to be a bit different with most of them spending their time together during lockdown.

This Mother’s Day, many Mollywood celebs shared took time to share their fondest memories of their mothers. Some also shared how it felt to be a mother.

As the world celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, here’s taking a look at the photos shared by Mollywood actors:

> Mohanlal shared a photo of his mother, Santhakumari Nair, and wished her with lines from the song 'Kai Niraye Venna Theraam' from his movie Baba Kalyani.

> Kunchacko Boban had the sweetest wish, saying 'for all the Mothers in the world and the newly inducted Mother in my family.'

> Nadiya Moidu dedicated the day to inspiring, selfless, energetic and affectionate person - her mother.

> Brothers Prithviraj and Indrajith shared pics of their families with mother Mallika Sukumaran.

Happy Mother’s Day Amma ❤️

> Amala Paul 

You missed a spot: Have you swept the floor? So soon? My mom would then go on to point at a microscopic spot between the teapoy and the bamboo sofa and tell me I missed the two nano specks of dust. When I look at what I’ve let life do to me, I realize the dust I missed in different spots has now transformed into a colossal gargoyle within me; standing guard and letting feelings only drip and not flow freely outside of me. Had I picked up every last piece of my broken heart, would I have stopped settling for less? Maybe if I swept my mind clean after the monster rubbed against me, I wouldn’t fear intimacy. Would it have helped if I bathed the soiled words projected right at me in poetry? What if I had soaked every insult in pure self-love. Would I then be able to live life on my own terms? Perhaps I should soak yesterday’s memories, tumble dry today’s damages, and hang my dreams for a better tomorrow out in the open. I’m off, I’ve got to do some deep cleaning. Thanks MAMMA, MY ROOTS, BALANCE, HOME, INFINITE LOVEEE AND FORGIVENESS ❤️ #HappyMothersDay

> Malavika Mohanlal

Amma ♥️

> Joju George

> Samvritha Sunil

Happy Mother’s Day! ♥️

> Rima Kallingal

>Aju Varghese

> Namitha Pramod

