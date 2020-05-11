From Mohanlal to Prithviraj: When Mollywood celebs shared fondest memories of mothers

While most celebs are often occupied with their works, they barely get time to spend with their families. But this year seemed to be a bit different with most of them spending their time together during lockdown.

This Mother’s Day, many Mollywood celebs shared took time to share their fondest memories of their mothers. Some also shared how it felt to be a mother.

As the world celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, here’s taking a look at the photos shared by Mollywood actors:

> Mohanlal shared a photo of his mother, Santhakumari Nair, and wished her with lines from the song 'Kai Niraye Venna Theraam' from his movie Baba Kalyani.

> Kunchacko Boban had the sweetest wish, saying 'for all the Mothers in the world and the newly inducted Mother in my family.'

> Nadiya Moidu dedicated the day to inspiring, selfless, energetic and affectionate person - her mother.

> Brothers Prithviraj and Indrajith shared pics of their families with mother Mallika Sukumaran.

> Amala Paul

> Malavika Mohanlal

> Joju George

> Samvritha Sunil

> Rima Kallingal

>Aju Varghese

> Namitha Pramod