A case that changed Mammootty's life: Megastar opens up on loving his wife Sulfath

Mammootty and Sulfath, the adorable couple of Malayalam cinema are celebrating their 41 years of togetherness on Wednesday. Mammootty had tied the knot with Sulfath on May 6th, 1979.

It was purely an arranged marriage for the couple who are blessed with two kids, daughter Surumi and son Dulquer Salmaan. It is undoutbtedly one of the perfect real life love stories of M-town inspiring a lot of youngsters.

Back in 2016, Mammootty, in an interview to Manorama News for the show Nere Chowe, the actor had talked about his convinction towards married life.

Mammootty was a lawyer back then before getting married to Sulfath. Talking about a life-changing case, he said, “I got a divorce case of a very old couple fighting for Section 125 of the CrPC. The couple were separated and the trial was on. Once as the hearing was going on in court, the woman got uncounsicous. Immediately, the man came running to her and took her to the hospital. She must be 75 and he must be 80 years of age. The problem between them was with regard to their families. They left the case and that's when I realized their pain of separation. Even while the duo were apart, they had a concern and love for each other.”

Further, he mentioned, “I wasn't married then. But I promised to myself that if I get married, I will love her like how the couple loved each other.”

To this, when host asked, if he is still loving his wife like that, Mammootty said, “Yes. I do.”

Similarly, the megastar himself once said in yet another interview that his wife is his only female friend and added that marriage made him more humble as a person.

On the other hand, Sulfath, who stays away from public attention once talked about Mammootty. She had stated that her husband is an extremely organised person who would not compromise when it comes to his duties as a son, husband, and father.



