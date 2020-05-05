Can't wait to see you: Nazriya sends out birthday wishes for Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam

Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam is celebrating her third birthday on Tuesday and fans are looking forward for birthday pics of the little one.

Meanwhile, actress Nazriya Nazim, who known to be sharing a close bond with Dulquer and his family took to Instagram to wish the baby a happy birthday.

Sharing a couple of photos, Nazriya wrote, “Happy birthday my baby doll mummu.”

Referring to herself as 'Maami', she added, “Nachu mami cannot wait to see ur beautiful face!”

A screengrab of the pic shared by Nazriya on Insta story

Nazriya, Fahadh and Dulquer had worked together in Anjali Menon’s blockbuster hit, ‘Bangalore Days’. In the film, Dulquer and Nazriya are as close as siblings tend to be and it is not very different in real life. The two actors share a close bond like siblings do, which is why Nazriya’s earlier social media pics showed her happy moments with her bestie Amal, Dulquer's wife.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya married in 2011. Maryam is the couple's first child.