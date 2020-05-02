{{head.currentUpdate}}

Popular TV actress Meghna Vincent gets divorced

Actress Meghna Vincent divorced from husband Don Tony, say reports.

Meghna Vincent became a familiar face for television audience in Kerala for portraying the role of Amrutha in the popular Malayalam serial, Chandanamazha.

Meghna and Don's wedding had created a buzz on social media after their pre-wedding video had gone viral. The duo had entered wedlock in a grand ceremony at St Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Ernakulam on April 30, 2017.

Don's sister is also an actress Dimple Rose who got hitched to Kochi-based businessman Anson Francis on April 26, 2017.

Meghna Vincent

Reports are now rife that the couple got separated a year after their marriage and had been living separately.

Meghna had taken up a few projects in Tamil and was busy with couple of TV shows. Meanwhile, it is said that Meghna was granted divorce recently and her ex-husband Don Tony is gearing up for his second marriage.

Before getting a break with Chandanamazha serial, Meghna had acted in an art movie, Krishnapaksha Kilikal in 2002, directed by Abraham Lincoln.

Soon after, she entered the mini-screen through a negative role in the devotional serial, Swamiye Saranamayyappa. She was alo part of many popular serials including Autograph.

Meghna Vincent

Meghna has also acted in a film named Parankimala and has done a cameo role for a Tamil film called Kayal.

