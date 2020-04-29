Gone too soon: Mollywood celebs mourn Irrfan Khan's demise

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away in Mumbai. He was 53. The shocking news of the Angrezi Medium star's demise was first shared by his close friend and colleague director Shoojit Sircar on social media.

The actor's demise is a big loss not just to the Hindi cinema but for the world cinema as well.

Many Mollywood celebs too paid their respects and stated he will be missed very badly.

Check out some of the reactions of celebs below.



Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in their Bollywood debut had shared screen space with Irrfan in Karwaan and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.