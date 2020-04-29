{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Gone too soon: Mollywood celebs mourn Irrfan Khan's demise

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Irfan Khan
SHARE

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away in Mumbai. He was 53. The shocking news of the Angrezi Medium star's demise was first shared by his close friend and colleague director Shoojit Sircar on social media.

The actor's demise is a big loss not just to the Hindi cinema but for the world cinema as well.

Many Mollywood celebs too paid their respects and stated he will be missed very badly.

Check out some of the reactions of celebs below.

View this post on Instagram

RIP

A post shared by SUNNY☀️ (@sunnywayn) on

View this post on Instagram

....

A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh) on

View this post on Instagram

Rest in peace 😢 #irfankhan

A post shared by sharafu (@sharaf_u_dheen) on

View this post on Instagram

Gone too soon.. RIP Irrfan Khan.

A post shared by Indrajith Sukumaran (@indrajith_s) on

View this post on Instagram

RIP

A post shared by Geetu Mohandas (@geetu_mohandas) on

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in their Bollywood debut had shared screen space with Irrfan in Karwaan and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES