Ravi Vallathol was known for his humble nature: Mukesh

Actor Ravi Vallathol passed away on Saturday and Mollywood has witnessed the loss of yet another artiste.

Actor Mukesh, talking to Manorama News, shared his fondest memories with Ravi Vallathol and said that his loss is irreplaceable.

“I acted for the first time with him in the movie Godfather and since then we have been sharing a good rapport,” said Mukesh.

Talking about him, Mukesh said Ravi Vallathol was known for his humble nature. “I have never seen him getting angry and havn't heard anything bad about him. He always maintained a very disciplined life.”

“Unlike many of us actors, he never believed in competing with others and never worked to attain a stardom. Rather, whatever work was given to him, you would take it up whole heartedly and do it with utmost dedication,” said Mukesh.

Mukesh also added that Ravi Vallathol was an active member of AMMA(Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). “Till the time he was hale and healthy, he took it as his duty to be part of all meetings held by AMMA,” concluded Mukesh.