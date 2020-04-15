Coronavirus outbreak: Thalapathy Vijay worried about son Jason Sanjay stuck in Canada

Coronavirus pandemic has brought the country to a standstill and the government has extended lockdown for 19 more days. There has been a ban on international travel and people including celebs are staying at home.

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason is stuck in Canada.

Thalapathy Vijay, who is in lockdown with wife Sangeetha and daughter Divya Saasha at his residence, is worried for his son. As per reports, the Master actor is deeply concerned for the health of son Jason who is stranded in Canada during the time of the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

He is currently learning filmmaking at a popular university in Canada.

But it seems to be a relief as the country has recorded the lowest number of novel coronavirus cases till now.

he has already released a short film, which was directed by and also starred him. There was a rumour that Ghajini and Darbar director AR Murugadoss expressed his desire to launch Sanjay in the industry with a new project. But Thalapathy requested him to wait till his son come back after completing his studies.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master.