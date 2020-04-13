Done watching Money Heist? Here are 5 similar crime drama shows on Netflix to binge

Are you done watching the fourth part of Money Heist already?The latest season of Money Heist was released after 9 months and have received a great response. As there’s lockdown at many places in the world, a lot of fans have already finished binge-watching the new season.

But don't worry. After one show ends, there’s always a new one. Which is why we have listed five other crime drama shows on Netflix that you might like:

Fargo

Fargo is not everyone's cup of tea but if you liked Money Heist, you might like this one too. The series has 3 seasons and they are based on different murder stories. One per season makes this series perfect binge-material.

High Seas

Dreaming of a trip on a cruise liner? Well, this Spanish mystery, set in the 1940s, is such a journey of two sisters from Spain to Brazil. But they find themselves tangled up with murders. The series has two seasons and has dramatic twists.

Bodyguard

This Netflix original which released back in 2018, has only one season. It revolves around a war veteran who is assigned to protect the home secretary, whose beliefs and personality are constantly clashing with his.

Ozark

The crime drama follows the story of a family of four that is forced to relocate after the father's money-laundering scheme goes wrong. He now owes a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord, and is forced to amend his relationship with his wife and kids.

Narcos

This one is a gripping series set in the late 1980s. It follows the story of cocaine trade in Colombia. After two seasons, it is expected that the makers will announce third season soon.