Amen: Lijo Jose Pellissery pays tribute to Sasi Kalinga

Malayalam actor Sasi Kallinga passed away on Tuesday morning. Celebs and fans have been pouring helfelt condolences on social media.

Among them was director Lijo Jose Pellissery too. Having made his debut with Rajith-directorial Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Sasi Kalinga soon got many roles in movies. One of his noted one was Chachappan from the much acclaimed film Amen directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Soon after knowing the death news of Sasi Kallinga, Lijo took to his Facebook and shared a photo of the actor and wrote, “Amen”.

Actor-writer Chemban Vinod too paid his respects.

The 2013 film revolved around the lives of a few people around an ancient Syrian church in a Kuttanadan village called Kumarankari. The movie begins with how Chachappan and Bakery Mathai forms a rift due to a misunderstanding which thus leads to a fight among the villagers.

Watch one of the hilarious scene featuring Sasi Kalinga from Amen: