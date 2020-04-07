When Dulquer Salmaan shot Mammootty's portion for 'Family'

When a slew of celebrities came together for the short film 'Family', Mollywood movie buffs were happy to see the big M's- Mammootty and Mohanlal in the video.

Interestingly, Mammootty's portion for the video was shot by his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor has already made a place for himself in the Malayalam movie industry, with his exceptional movie choices and remarkable performances. And it was amusing for fans to know that DQ was also part of the hit video, though in a small way. The short film 'Family' was conceptualized and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey.

Now, fans are curious as to when DQ will helm a movie.

Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan in one of his interviews had opened up about his real passion, film-making. Interestingly, the actor revealed that he always wanted to become a film-maker, from a young age. The star had said that though he has been thinking of some storylines, he still hasn't put them down on paper.

We hope he does that soon!