Nayanthara donates Rs 20 lakh to FEFSI workers

Many celebrities from the movie industry are doing their bit by donating money to help the needy during the lockdown of pandemic coronavirus.

The latest one to join is Nayanthara who has contributed Rs 20 lakh to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) to help workers during lockdown.

Last week, actress Aishwarya Rajesh donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh to workers in the Tamil film industry. RK Selvamani, president of FEFSI had requested top actors in the film industry to help the people who toil hard on film sets but aren't unrecognised.

Earlier, in a statement, Selvamani wrote, "There will be a huge loss, but we should stand united on this issue. We care about our workers more than anything. We request all technicians and producers to respect our decision and cancel all their shoots from March 19."

Many actors and producers have also given them rice bags and other essential amenities that are needed to go about their daily life.