Aadujeevitham shoot suspended, Blessy requests help to return

Film director Blessy has sought help from Kerala Film Chamber to bring 58-member crew of Adujeevitham back to Kerala from Jordan.

Filming of the movie - based on Benyamin's novel with the same name with Prithviraj in the lead - was in progress in Wadi Rum in southern Jordan.

In an email to the chamber, Blessy said they should be brought back home before the expiry of their visas.

A film chamber official said the email has been forwarded to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Cultural Minister A K Balan said he has spoken to chief minister and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan about the issue. "The union minister has promised to take necessary measures to extend their visa as it is not possible to bring them back home at the moment," he said in a statement.

Prithviraj's mother and actress told media that the actor had called her a day before and that he was hale and healthy.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan directed the NORKA Principal Secretary to notify the Indian embassy at Jordan about the situation. The embassy had then contacted the filmmakers and enquired about the well being of the crew. The team had decided to stay on for the shoot then.

Initially, Blessy had said the team would return only after April 10.

But then, Dr Thalib Al Balushi, the Omani actor who essays a pivotal role in the movie, was quarantined in Jordan along with his translator and another actor from UAE.

Aadujeevitham is scripted by Blessy himself. Prithviraj Sukumaran had taken three-month break from cinema to shed around 30 kilos for his character Najeeb Mohammed, an abused migrant labourer who gets stranded in the middle of a desert of Saudi Arabia.