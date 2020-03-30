Lockdown effect: Trisha finds her quarantine company in Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun

The ongoing lockdown period is sure giving celebrities a time to explore their creativity. Some are busy cooking, others brooming, still others are writing poems while some are trying to be singers.

Interestingly, south star Trisha has also found her way to spend her quarantine time and is seen enjoying video call conversations with her friends.

In fact, she recently gave a glimpse of her quarantine time in a recent Instagram story wherein Trisha was seen having a conference video call with Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun. In the picture, Trisha was flaunting her no make up look in a yellow tee while Rana and Arjun were swaying in their bearded look.

The diva also captioned the image as “With these cracks giving me company” followed by laughing emoticon.

Rana and Trisha had dated for some time a few years ago, however, things did not work out between them. In December 2018, during Koffee With Karan, Rana had spoken about their split much to the surprise of fans. "She's been a friend of mine from a decade. We have been friends for very long and dated for a little time. But I guess, things didn't work out".

Looks like, the break up hasn't affected their friendship!