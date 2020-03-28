After Ramayan and Mahabharat, here are 5 TV shows straight out of your childhood

It was a time when cable network was yet to strengthen their grip crossways the Indian TV industry. One used to wait for Sunday to watch a movie and enjoy songs of Chitrahaar and Rangoli.

Now, after years, Doordarshan's most-loved show, the epic classic TV series Ramayan and Mahabharat has made its return on the channel. Apart from these epics, there were also comedy, drama, kids show, and so much more to watch on Doordarshan during 80's and 90's.

Today, we bring you a list of such shows that will take you down the memory lane. And if you grew up much later, we bet you will love these shows. Have a look:

Shaktimaan

Shaktimaan was India’s first TV superhero was Shaktimaan. The show revolved around a common man, who attains superpowers. Every episode highlighted a socially relevant subject like family values, cleanliness and cultural traiditions.

Malgudi Days

The series is adapted from the collections of short stories written by RK Narayan in his books Malgudi Days. The show set in a village, Agumbe in Karnataka narrates the story about a character named Swami who tries his best to stay away from school and play out with his friends. The show is also available on Amazon Prime.

Fauji

Shah Rukh Khan’s debut show which aired on DD National in 1989 was all about the training of an Indian Army commando regiment. The show is very much available on Amazon Prime.

Shreeman-Shreemati



The cult show, which first aired on the small screen in 1994, received tremedous praise from the audience for its fun content.

Dekh Bhai Dekh



This was one of the most followed comic frolic and Shekhar Suman was the major highlight.