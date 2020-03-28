How Mammootty's gesture turned inspiration during coronavirus lockdown

Megastar Mammootty is doing his bit to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and is also helping those who struggle during these testing times. In an article written in Malayalam Manorama, Mammootty had said that one should not only be alert about the disease but also understand the struggles and difficulties of a daily wage worker.

Referring to the article, Jahangir Razaq, a lawyer has written a Facebook post appreciating the screen icon's efforts to help fellow human beings. Now, this post has become viral on the social media with netizens rallying to shower praises on the actor.

Jahangir, in an open letter to the mega star, writes that he had read Mammootty’s article in just one go and calls it socially significant, heartwarming and extremely amazing. He says the actor’s words have inspired him greatly just like they have inspired millions of others amid the corona virus scare. Jahangir has also quoted the verse “He is not a believer whose stomach is filled when the neighbor to his side goes hungry” from the holy Quran to say that Mammootty’s words would encourage Keralites, irrespective of their religious affinities, to care for others.

ALSO READ: Manju Warrier turns a helping hand to 50 transgenders during lockdown



The lawyer had even shared an incident that was personally narrated to him by one of Mammootty’s colleagues, a noted comedian in Malayalam cinema. After wrapping up the filming in the country side, the entire unit was moving to their hotel in the city. On the way, Mammootty’s car had stopped in front of a juice shop. The actor who was sharing the ride with Mammootty too got out of the car to enjoy the juice. Soon, the unit vehicle that was following the megastar's car stopped in front of the juice shop and everyone in it too ordered juices.

“Your colleague had said that Mammootty was proud and arrogant and ignored everyone. He paid for only his juice and left without even tipping or smiling at the shopkeeper. Your colleague had expressed how annoyed he was with your behavior. 'Either he should have paid for everyone or asked the production executive to settle the entire payment. I thought what he did was vain and haughty’, this was what your colleague at first told about you,” wrote Jahangir.

As they continued their journey, the comedian noticed that Mammootty was impatiently dialing his phone. He then felt that the screen icon was indeed short tempered and arrogant just as everyone says about him. After a while, they parked their car and Mammootty seemed like waiting for someone. A bike stopped near the car. A young man, who looked a little frightened and tired, came near the window of the driver’s seat. Without hiding his irritation and impatience, Mammootty, one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, took out a packet from the car's dash board. He handed it over to the youngster and said a little harshly, ‘Be careful’. He quickly rolled up the window glass and drove to the hotel without even saying goodbye to the young man.

“I must say that your colleague was at first irritated with your behavior,” wrote Jahangir.

Jahangir reveals that the comedian–character actor had told him this incident while he was trying to narrate a script that he had written for Mammootty.

'The comedian told that Mammootty didn't had the courtesy to pay for the juice that was consumed by 23 members of his unit. But only later did he realize that he had in fact financially helped a young man, who was a daily wage worker in the same production unit, for his sister’s wedding. It was at that moment that the comedian realized Mammootty was not just a great actor but a great human being as well,' this is what your colleague told about you. I was overwhelmed with joy and couldn't help but feel great respect for you,” Jahangir notes.

“I do not know whether you would read this open letter. My job is not to sing your praises. Moreover, I am not a blind fan who believes that a superstar who earns millions as remuneration, paying for a young colleague’s sister’s wedding or contributing to the Chief Minister’s relief fund, are incredibly big things,” writes Jahangir.

Recalling how Mammootty had boosted the morale of thousands of displaced people when he visited relief camps during the floods in Kerala, Jahangir writes, “I do not feel admiration but respect for Mammootty who asks the common Malayali to remember the daily wage workers as well while stocking up supplies amid the coronavirus scare. It is your words that have earned my respect and motivates and enriches my day.”

Jahangir says that he had read a lot about Panaparambil Ismail Muhammad Kutty who had struggled to become a silver screen star. However, the lawyer says that he doesn't believe Mammootty, who was born into a middle class family in Vaikom may have experienced hunger. But the actor has a heart that is large enough to remember the hunger and struggles of a daily wage worker.

In the article that appeared in the newspaper Mammootty had appealed the people not to panic buy and exhaust the supplies in the super markets and groceries. He had said that it like snatching the food away from the poorer sections of the society. He also advised the public to stock up what is just required and not to waste food. Mammootty had asked the people of Kerala to remember those who live on daily wages and try to help them if possible.

“Mammootty’s words that drew the public’s attention to a vital issue would be marked as significant in the contemporary discourses about the pandemic. I was really touched by the kind and heartwarming language that you used in the article. We could now hope that Keralites would recognize the amazing efforts of the health department that toils hard, the government initiatives headed by an able leader, the caring society and the efforts of hundreds of doctors and the media as well. After death, it is hunger that is the sole truth of this universe. Mammootty’s words would surely inspire Malayalis to support and care for each other during these difficult times. These days too shall pass! And we shall definitely overcome and survive,” Jahangir concludes his open letter.