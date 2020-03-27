Manju Warrier turns a helping hand to 50 transgenders during lockdown

Lady super star Manju Warrier has helped in arranging food items and other essentials for 50 transgenders. She has handed over the financial assistance through the transgender organization Dwaya. Earlier, the actress had donated Rs 5 lakh for the welfare of the daily wagers registered under FEFKA.

It was transgender activist Soorya Ishan who revealed about Manju’s amazing gesture through her Youtube page. She said she was doing the video to talk about a person who had helped them, realizing that transgender people too are humans.

She added that Manju Warrier is someone who involves in lots of humanitarian and charitable works. Besides, Soorya said that the transgender persons are receiving help and support from the state government as well in their respective districts.

It was celebrity makeup artist Renju Renjimar who informed Manju about the helplessness of many transgender persons during the time of lockdown. Manju had sent them help in the form of financial aid as soon as she learned about their condition.

“I and Manju Warrier communicate through texts almost every day. A few days ago, when we were talking about corona virus, she enquired about us. She asked whether we were safe. I told her that they were safe but were finding difficulties in arranging food. She asked me how much it would cost to buy the required food items. I told her that it would cost Rs 700 and above per kit. Manju offered to pay for 50 food kits and asked for Dwaya’s account number. She transferred Rs 35,000 into the account within 10 minutes,” says Renju.

Renju adds that they had withdrawn the money and bought foot items and other groceries from various super markets the next day itself.

“Manju Warrier is someone who amazes everyone, not just with her talent or her dancing abilities. She is an incredible human being; a woman who understands the pain and struggles of others. I have saved her number in my phone as ‘Ente Manju chechi’ (my elder sister). She is doing lots of charitable works without actually announcing it to the public,” says Renju.