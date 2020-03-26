12 Malayalam classics that will make you laugh and take you back to the '90s while stuck at home

While you're staying home for social distancing, chances are you're spending a lot of time watching movies and TV shows. And sometimes you just want to enjoy an old classic. '90s nostalgia is as strong as ever, and there's no better place to look right now than a classic '90s movie.

Well, we've found 12 of the best '90s movies that you can stream right away on digital platforms. So, here goes the list:

Sandesham

Written by none other than Sreenivasan, this political satire is one of the best movies in Malayalam cinema. The movie revolves around the story of two brothers who belong to rival political parties in their area.

Thenmavin Kombath

The movie is a simple love triangle but it has everything in the right amount especially the perfect casting.

Kilukkam

Hilarious comedy sequences, is what Kilukkam is all about. It is the story of a lost girl, a tour guide, his friend, and their adventurous journey to find her father.

Yodha

Yodha has just the perfect comedy timing. It's the story about a young Buddhist monk who ends up meeting Appukuttan, who saves the former from people trying to kidnap him. This is a movie that can be re-watched a million times.

Punjabi House

The movie is a gem in the genre of slapstick comedies. It revolves around a young man in debt who tries to suicide and is helped by fihermen. The twist comes after he meets a Punjabi girl and falls for her.

Godfather

Directed by Siddique-Lal, Godfather is one of the longest running movies in the history of Malayalam cinema. The film is still considered to be a genuine entertainer with quality content.

Kottayam Kunjachan

The film is known for Mammootty hilarious dialogues and antics and he genuinely makes us laugh as a typical Kottayam native. The movie revolves around a few incidents that happen after Kunjachan comes to stay with a family.

Meleparambil Aanveedu

The movie is about a youngest son of a family who marries a Tamil girl and brings his wife in the guise of a maid. One really can't afford to miss this beautiful story laced with too many hilarious moments.

Azhakiya Ravanan

Shankar Das returns to his native village as a rich businessman and the events that follows forms the crux of the movie. The movie had great comedy like ‘Chirakondinja kinaavukal’ narration and ‘Thonakkal Panchayathile ari’ scenes to mention a few.

Manichithrathazhu

Though the movie is a psychological thriller, it has ample fun-filled moments to make you LOL!

Mannar Mathai Speaking

The second part to the hilarious Ramji Rao speaking, the movie is just as rib-tickling as the first. This movie will definitely have you in splits.

Thalayana Manthram

Jayaram and Sreenivasan combination have always made us laugh and they made sure in this one too. Liek Sandesham, this movie too revolves around two brothers and their wives.