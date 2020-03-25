Actor Siju Wilson is giving out major husband goals amid self-quarantine period

COVID-19 is affecting a whole lot of industries around the world. Stars and celebs are urging fans on social media to stay safe and take precautionary measures.

Many have indulged in fun indoor activities like cooking, painting, reading books and singing. They are giving us major goals to stay home and enjoy this newly freed time.

And actor Siju Wilson has come up with something very interesting and adorable for his wife.

Looks like, Siju took some Youtube lessons in order to thread his wife's eyebrows. He posted a photo of the same and captioned, “Learn new skills when you are at home...Helping out my pretty girl” (sic.)

Too adorable! Many celebs also commented on his photo by jokingly asking if his wife is alright.

Earlier too, he had posted a photo where he was seen helping out his wife with cooking experiments.

Siju Wilson married his girlfriend Suthi on May 29, 2017. Two sets of rituals were performed at the wedding; the Hindu rituals were held in the morning, while a church wedding was organised in the evening.

On workfront, he was last seen in the lead role in Mariyam Vann Vilakoothi and in a cameo role in Varane Avashyamund. His next is much anticipated Varayan, whose shooting had begun.