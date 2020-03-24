Coronavirus scare: Suriya and Karthi donate Rs 10 Lakh for FEFSI workers

Actor Sivakumar and his sons, Suriya and Karthi donated Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI workers, who have lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) announced that the industry will shut down indefinitely as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Following this, hundreds of their workers have lost jobs due to the halt in production and shooting.

FEFSI later released a statement, urging celebrities to contribute some amount to the daily wage workers in the industry.

Suriya and his family are the first from the celeb list to come forward to help.

Meanwhile, fans have been praising the kind hearts of Sivakumar and his sons Suriya and Karthi for taking care of the people who work for the success of their films.