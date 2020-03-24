Playing to reading: These celebs have some tips to keep you occupied during self-quarantine

Staying at home during this time of global pandemic is the need of the hour. Although remaining inside is a good way to protect yourself, it could also lead to a lesser evil - boredom and stir craziness.

So, what's there to do while stuck indoors?

Many celebrities are sharing ideas about how they can make the best use of their time at home. Here are some of the ideas fielded by celebs for those self-isolating during this time:

Painting and sketching

In her recent post, Mamta Mohandas showed us how to love our homes and she began with painting the walls of her house.

Check out how Geetu Mohandas tried her hand at oil painting.

Spending time with kids

After hours of work, most of the time we complaint about not getting time for our children. This is the time! Make sure you engage your kids with some activities and play along with them.

Kunchacko Boban, sharing a post, showed us how he 'made a little heaven at home' with little Izza.

Supriya Prithviraj, struggling to keep her daughter Ally busy in these times of isolation, showed us one way – to sit and paint with the little one.

Reading

'A guide on how to spend quality time!', wrote actress Namitha and shared a post of hers' reading a book. The best tip, isn't it?

Playing

You can even try playing cards at home like how Priyamani did!

Watch and review

Bhavana, recently took to her Insta page and shared that she watched a movie along with her husband Naveen and even spoke how she felt about it.

Celebs are also suggesting movies to each other. Anna Ben, in her Insta stories tagged stars like Parvathy who later challenged other to watch movies and make a list of their own.

Pose and post

And then there is ample time to spend on social media. Maybe you can get hold of some crazy and cute videos like the one Ahaana Krishnakumar shared.

And you may even randomly pose for few clicks and post on your page like Srindha did. Who knows you may get the best ones being in your natural self!

And moreover, you can also share ideas like these celebs did and post on your pages to let others know as to what are you upto during these days.