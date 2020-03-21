COVID-19: Kanika Kapoor slammed by social media for being 'irresponsible'

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is being slammed by netizens for not going into self-quarantine after returning to India from London a few days ago. Users on social media users called her "irresponsible" and "uneducated" when they got to know that she has reportedly attended several high-profile parties and events after arriving in the country.

"Kanika Kapoor's episode just shows that stardom and money and privilege doesn't guarantee minimum common sense. Their irresponsible behaviour can upset the fight against #coronavirus which till date has been reasonably contained in India," a user tweeted.

Another one even asked police to arrest the "Baby Doll" singer.

This woman is such a liar. She's saying she didn't attend any party, didn't hide travel history when pics of her party are public. Lying thru teeth, has infected hundreds & now asking people to listen to govt. Utter nonsense. Shame on you @TheKanikakapoor #kanikakapoorcriminal pic.twitter.com/9wlCSykhxk — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 20, 2020

"Horrible Behavior!!! She should be arrested," the user added.

Condemning her negligence, a user called her "uneducated".

Best example kanika kapoor, how she managed to utilise the corrupt people of india to bypass security check and has put the live of whole city at stake.#KanikaKapoor #kanikakapoorcriminal #KanikaKaCoronaCrime — Ritika Chaudhary (@RitikaaChaudhry) March 20, 2020

On Friday morning, Kanika had taken to Instagram to announce that she has been infected with the virus.

"Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.

If someone can't do social distancing, put them in jail for 100 years. That'll be 100yrs distancing.🤣🤣

@TheKanikakapoor #KanikaKaCoronaCrime pic.twitter.com/lTA7UulZYm — ManojKumar Maran (@manojkumarmaran) March 21, 2020

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

#KanikaKaCoronaCrime #kanikakapoor #IndiaFightsCorona

Corona has proven that India's bigger problem is not illiteracy, it is stupidity of literate people. Like @TheKanikakapoor this is shameless act — TARUN REDDY VIRAT (@tarun_virat1818) March 21, 2020

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives," Kanika wrote.