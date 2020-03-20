Stars enjoy time off as filming gets stalled due to COVID 19

The filming of several Malayalam films has been suspended amid the Covid 19 scare. Most actors, meanwhile, are relaxing at homes with their families, enjoying the unexpected break. Most of them are active on social media, communicating with their fans and sharing pictures and videos as well.

Young starlet Ahaana Krishna is chilling with her sisters at home. She has shared a Tik Tok video in which the actor and her three sisters recreate a hilarious scene from the movie Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshatra Thilakkam. Her fans and followers are showering praises for the video.

Actor Kaniha concentrates on her fitness even when she is in self quarantine. Sharing a video of her work out routine, the actress wrote on her Instagram page that she was “exploring various ways to use time productively”. Besides, Kaniha finds time to spend some amazing moments with her son, read, write, paint and even try her hands in cooking.

For Neeraj Madhav, dancing is the best way to kill time. He entertained his fans with an amazing dance number as well. Besides, he is very active in the online awareness campaigns about Covid 19. Bhama has shared a video of the beautiful sunset.

Meanwhile, lead actors like Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban and Manju Warrier have expressed their support to the government’s ‘Break the Chain’ campaign.