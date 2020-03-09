Tovino's movie 'Kilometers and Kilometers' postponed in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

One of the awaited movies of the month, Kilometers and Kilometers starring Tovino Thomas, scheduled for release on March 12, has been postponed in wake of the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

“One of the best ways to curb the spread of the virus is to avoid large gatherings. Realizing this, the team behind Kilometers has decided to postpone the movie,” Tovino said in a statement.

“The movie is the result of long years of hard work, but now our health must take utmost importance,” the 31-year-old actor, who is also the producer of the movie, said.

Tovino also urged the public to be responsible and follow the directives as issued by the state and the health ministry.

“We, who set an example to the world by beating Nipah, can overcome this challenge too,” the actor said. “We must stick together.”

Though the news will come as a big damper for many movie buffs, many others will laud the decision.

Kerala has been rattled of late by the COVID-19 virus which has already infected nearly 110,000 and killed over 3,800 across the world.

Six more positive cases have been confirmed in the state on Monday. Annual day functions in schools, temple festivals, public feasts have all been banned in some districts.