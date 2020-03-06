Bengaluru: Malayalam movie 'Biriyani' won the Special Jury Award in the 12th Bengaluru International Film Festial (BIFFES), organised by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, on Wednesday.

Film's director Sajin Babu received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation from Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The jury praised the movie for its mature handling of delicate social, religious and political issues.

Kani plays the lead role of Khadeeja. The film depicts her travails following her divorce and the disappearance of her brother. The film was shot in Varkala in Kerala and Attankara in Tamil Nadu. J. Shailaja, Anil Nedumangad, Surjith, Jayachandran, Shyam Reji, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, Pushavathy and Maitreyan played the other roles.

Karthik Muthukumar and Harishankar, the son of late writer-director Lohitadas, handled the camera. Leo Tom handled the music, and Appu Bhattathiri edited the movie. The film was produced under the banner of the UAN Film House.

The film bagged the best film NETPAC award at the 20th Asiatica Film Festival in Rome recently.

The movie's American premier will be held at 19th Tiburon Film Festival. It will be followed by French and Spanish premier.