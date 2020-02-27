{{head.currentUpdate}}

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey file for divorce

Ranvir and Konkona
Bollywood couple Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey has now officially filed for divorce.

After tying the knot in 2010 at a private wedding ceremony, the duo got separated in 2015.

According to the latest reports, they have filed for the divorce and the legal separation has been put forth by mutual consent.

Reports suggest that all the formalities are already over and the official confirmation will come through in the next six months.

It is also being said that Konkona and Ranvir underwent detailed counseling but both of them decided to part ways.

Both are parents to six-year-old son Haroon, and reportedly there was no fight on custody of the child and both have been given joint custody.

Ranvir and Konkona have worked together in films such as Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles and Aaja Nachle and it is when they fell in for each other.

