Ayyappanum Koshiyum crosses 30-crore mark at box office

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer has struck gold at box office.

The movie which hit the theatres on February 7 has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews and has reportedly crossed Rs 30 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Prithviraj shared a photo on his social media pages and seems Ayyappanum and Koshiyum has turned out to be a blockbuster.

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum was made in a moderate budget and looks like the film has emerged winner both in terms of content and performances.

Going by the trend, the highly positive reviews and word of mouth publicity are definitely going to help Ayyappanum Koshiyum in the coming week as well.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is produced by the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.