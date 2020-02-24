Donald Trump lauds Bollywood with DDLJ and Sholay

US President Donald Trump on Monday mentioned Bollywood films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (DDLJ) and Sholay during his address at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of Bhanga, music, dance, romance and drama... and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay," the President said addressing the gathering.

Trump also lauded the Indian cinema for its capacity of producing over 2000 movies in a year.

"This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood," Trump said.

Recently, ahead of his visit, Trump had applauded Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.

“Indians and Americans are always striving to be greater. Our people are always seeking to be better. So our nations have become thriving centres of culture, commerce and civilisations giving light and vitality to all of the world,” the US President said.

The 'Namaste Trump' event is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

The US President arrived in Ahmedabad with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump. Prior to this, Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.