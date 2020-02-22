Royce gets engaged to Sonia after divorce from Rimi Tomy

Businessman Royce Kizhikoodan got engaged to Sonia on Saturday at Thrissur. The ceremony was held for close friends and family.

The duo were spotted in traditional attires and were all smiles for pics.

The video from the ceremony is now doing the rounds on social media.

Recently, the invite and a picture of the happy couple had also surfaced online.

Earlier, Rimi and Royce got married to each other in a low-key wedding in Thrissur on April 27, 2008.

The couple decided to end their 11-year-long marriage and had filed for a mutual divorce petition before the Ernakulam family court last year on April 16.

