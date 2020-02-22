{{head.currentUpdate}}

Great, tweets Donald Trump on Ayushmann's film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday. President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells social media post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

"A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!" tweeted @PeterTatchell.

To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: "Great!"

The retweet has been liked 12.5k times at the time of publishing the story.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" opened on February 21 in India. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and debutant Jitendra Kumar in a smalltown setup, and also features the "Badhai Ho" pair of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

A day back, Trump had slammed Oscars for giving South Korean movie the best picture award.

